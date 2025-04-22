Allegations Emerge Testing Egypt and Israel’s 1979 Peace Treaty

In a moment that reshaped Middle Eastern diplomacy, Egypt and Israel ended decades of conflict on 26 March, 1979, by signing a peace treaty, the first accord between Israel and an Arab country. Yet, more than four decades later, tension still persists. On 4 April, Egyptian officials accused Israel of inflaming tensions by falsely alleging that troop movements in northern Sinai violate the peace treaty between the two countries.

With the onset of 7 October, 2023 war between Israel and Hamas, regional tensions have been at an all-time high. While Egypt has continued to play a massive role as a mediator and a facilitator of ceasefire talks, recent allegations of treaty violations have reignited tensions.

This follows a series of similar accusations, beginning on 13 January, 2024, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced plans to take over the Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometre buffer zone along the Egypt-Gaza border, which Egypt condemned as a breach of the annexes of the 1979 peace treaty.

Following a year of conflict, on 24 December 2024, Israel’s former ambassador to Cairo, David Govrin, accused Egypt of breaching the treaty, claiming that Egypt has allocated substantial funds toward military development.

On 8 January, Israeli officials issued a warning of a military expansion by Egypt in the Sinai Peninsula. Over a month later, on 19 February, Israel claimed to have detected “Egyptian violations” of the peace treaty.

Egypt has consistently refuted these allegations, asserting that its actions in Sinai comply with the treaty’s provisions and are routine measures approved by Israel.

Nonetheless, as the region grapples with these new tensions and the complexities of security concerns and territorial disputes, the question arises: What is the peace treaty that once symbolized hope for reconciliation, and what constitutes a breach of its terms?

The 1979 Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, sealed by Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and brokered by U.S. President Jimmy Carter, marked the first time an Arab nation formally recognized Israel, signaling a new era in regional relations.

It included key provisions to ensure long-term stability and cooperation, implementing the “Framework for the Conclusion of a Peace Treaty Between Egypt and Israel.” This framework, developed during the 1978 Camp David Accords, laid the foundation for the formal peace treaty signed by Egypt and Israel in 1979.

The 1979 Peace Treaty Key Provisions

The first Article of the treaty called for ending conflict and hostilities between the two countries and establishing peace. The agreement formally ended the state of war that had existed between Egypt and Israel since 1948, signaling a significant shift in the geopolitical state of the Middle East— a step toward peace, acknowledging the need for a new era of diplomacy.

Regarding territorial changes, Israel consented to withdraw from the Sinai Peninsula, which it had seized during the 1967 Six-Day War. This pullback restored Egypt’s full sovereignty over the region. In return, Egypt pledged to keep a limited military presence in Sinai, effectively lowering the chances of future military conflicts.

The second Article establishes the permanent border between Egypt and Israel as the recognized international boundary, separating Egypt from the former Palestinian mandate, without affecting the status of the Gaza Strip. Both countries agreed to respect this unchangeable boundary and uphold each other’s territorial integrity, including their waters and airspace.

According to the third Article, the two countries committed to following the United Nations Charter and international law, respecting each other’s sovereignty and right to live in peace. They agreed to avoid the use of force, resolve disputes peacefully, and prevent acts of aggression or violence from their respective territories.

Both Parties also assented to establish a normal relationship, which includes full recognition, diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, ending economic boycotts and unfair barriers to the free movement of people and goods, and ensuring that citizens enjoy equal legal rights.

To ensure security, both countries were to set up force limits and UN personnel in specific areas, whereas the UN personnel cannot be removed without Security Council approval or mutual consent, according to the fourth Article. A Joint Commission will oversee the Treaty’s implementation, and the security arrangements can be revised by mutual agreement.

The strategic significance of the Strait of Tiran and the Gulf of Aqaba as international waterways was highly accounted for in the formation of the treaty. In the fifth Article, Egypt agreed to permit Israeli vessels unhindered passage through the Suez Canal, under the 1888 Constantinople Convention, with non-discriminatory treatment, in addition to guaranteeing that the vital maritime routes remain accessible to all nations, including Israel.

In the sixth Article, both countries committed to fulfilling their duties in good faith, regardless of other agreements, ensuring adherence to relevant multilateral conventions and informing the UN Secretary General and other key parties. The two nations agree not to enter into any agreements that would conflict with this Treaty, and in the event of any conflict, the obligations under this Treaty will take priority, in accordance with Article 103 of the UN Charter.

Following the seventh and eighth Articles, disputes over the application or interpretation of the Treaty will first be addressed through negotiations. If these discussions fail, the matter will be taken up through conciliation or arbitration. In addition, the Parties have agreed to establish a claims commission to resolve all mutual financial claims.

According to the ninth Article, the treaty takes effect once ratified by both parties, replacing the 1975 Egypt-Israel Agreement. Additionally, all related documents are included, and the treaty will be registered with the UN Secretary-General, as required by Article 102 of the UN Charter, the tenth Article states.

Allegations and Rising Tension

A breach of the 1979 Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty requires violating its territorial, security, or diplomatic terms.

Had the allegations that Egypt deployed tanks or expanded military operations in Sinai without Israeli approval been true, they would constitute a breach that could disrupt geopolitical relations in the Middle East.

The 1979 peace treaty remains a cornerstone of stability in Egyptian-Israeli relations. As misinformation spreads and political rhetoric rises, preserving the treaty’s integrity will demand careful diplomacy and mutual trust.