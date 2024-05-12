Hurghada Ranks Third in Top Nature-Rich Destinations by TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, a global travel agency, named Hurghada, a Red Sea resort town in Egypt, as the world’s third-best destination for nature lovers. The ranking highlights places where travelers can truly reconnect with nature.

This title is bestowed upon destinations, accommodations, and experiences that consistently garner exceptional reviews and feedback from the Tripadvisor community throughout a 12-month span. With over eight million listings, less than one percent attain this milestone.

On its website, TripAdvisor highlighted Hurghada’s natural wonders, which include “stunning coral reefs and turquoise waters perfect for windsurfing”. There is also the Giftun Islands and the vast Eastern Arabian Desert to explore, as well as some of the world’s best diving and snorkeling sites.

The rankings include a list of 25 destinations in total, from the Hawaiian island of Kauai to Zanzibar Island in Tanzania.

Hurghada stands out as one of the few African and Middle Eastern destinations to make TripAdvisor’s list. It joins the ranks of other locations like Merzouga, a village in southeast Morocco, the Wadi Rum desert of Jordan, the Kruger National Park in South Africa, and the island of Mauritius.