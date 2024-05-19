Egypt’s Annual Spring Flowers Exhibition Opens to Public

Egypt’s highly anticipated Spring Flowers Exhibition at the Agricultural Museum in Dokki is open to the public starting 19 May, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation announced in a Facebook statement.

The event, located in the Agricultural Museum, will spend the coming month welcoming visitors from 9:00 AM until sunset.

“This year’s exhibition promises to be a delightful experience for all. Over 200 exhibitors, including government institutions and private sector participants, will showcase an array of ornamental flowers, cut flowers, shade plants, and rare cacti,” the ministry statement reads.

Adding to the charm, the exhibition will also feature the Khair Mazra’ana market, where visitors can purchase a variety of food products and goods at discounted prices, making it not only a feast for the eyes but also an opportune shopping destination.

The Spring Flowers Exhibition, celebrating its 91st edition this year, is more than just a display of horticultural excellence, it is a beloved annual event that invites both Egyptians and expatriates to immerse themselves in a world of vibrant colours and fragrant blooms.

Egypt is home to 800 species of non-flowering plants and 2,302 flowering plants, bringing a unique and colourful biodiversity to its parks and reserves.

