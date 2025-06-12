Egypt Implements New Regulations for International Delegations Visiting Gaza Border Through Egypt

Egypt has announced on Wednesday 11 June new regulatory measures for international delegations seeking to visit the border area near Gaza through Egyptian soil, requiring prior approval to address safety concerns stemming from the ongoing crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that while the country welcomes global support for Palestinian rights, it insists that all requests must follow established procedures since the beginning of the Gaza conflict.

Delegations must submit formal applications through Egyptian embassies abroad, or via foreign embassies in Cairo, to ensure compliance with local laws and security protocols.

The ministry highlighted the importance of adhering to these regulations to protect the safety of visitors, given the sensitive security conditions in the region.

It also reiterated that any requests submitted outside this framework would not be considered.

This announcement follows a recent land convoy from Tunisia, carrying humanitarian aid and activists, which plans to pass through Egypt on its way to Gaza.

Egypt remains committed to supporting the Palestinian people and condemning Israel’s violations of international law.

Also, the government has emphasized the need for pressure on Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza and allow humanitarian access.

Egypt continues to actively seek solutions to alleviate the humanitarian crisis affecting millions of Palestinians. According to the UN, around 1.9 million people, or approximately 90 percent of the Gaza Strip’s population, have been displaced due to the ongoing war, with many facing repeated displacements—some as many as ten times.

From 7 October, 2023, to 4 June, 2025, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported at least 54,607 Palestinian fatalities and 125,341 injuries. Additionally, over 310 UNRWA team members have been confirmed killed since the conflict began.

During the period from 28 May to 3 June, 2025, of the 75 planned aid movements coordinated with Israeli authorities, 44 were denied, 11 faced obstacles, two were withdrawn, and only 18 were facilitated. Overall, in May 2025, out of 276 planned aid movements, 156 were denied and 73 facilitated.