Egypt’s Plan to Recruit 30,000 Educators Annually

To tackle the nationwide teacher shortage, the Egyptian government unveiled on Sunday, 2 June, a comprehensive plan to recruit 30,000 new teachers each year for the next five years.

This initiative, spearheaded by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, aims to bridge the gap in the number of teachers and improve the overall quality of education across the country.

During a recent meeting between Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Education Reda Hegazy, Madbouli emphasized the necessity of providing a sufficient number of highly competent teachers, which he believes will contribute to the enhancement of education quality.

The first phase of the teacher recruitment competition, launched in October 2023, resulted in the placement of 15,902 teachers in the most understaffed administrations.

The second phase, which saw 20,866 teachers pass the Central Agency for Organization and Administration (CAOA) exams, is currently underway with the completion of relevant training procedures.

To further address the shortage, the Ministry of Education has also hired 50,000 hourly teachers for the current academic year, with a planned 15 percent annual increase.

Additionally, the government has coordinated with the Ministry of Social Solidarity to employ 14,530 female public service teachers who graduated from the faculties of education.

Moreover, the recently issued Law No. 15 of 2024 allows for the extension of service for teachers in specialties required by actual needs, with the extension being for one year and renewable annually for up to three years.

The Prime Minister urged the prompt finalization of the executive regulations for the Teacher Service Extension Law, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to resolving the teacher shortage and enhancing the quality of education in Egypt.