Global Hotel Chain 25hours to Launch in Egypt

Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, has announced a strategic partnership with Ennismore, the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, to bring the globally acclaimed 25hours Hotel to Egypt for the first time, according to a statement shared with Egyptian Streets.

While the announcement confirms the hotel’s upcoming arrival, no official opening date has been disclosed.

Set to open at Junction, Majid Al Futtaim’s upcoming business and lifestyle hub in West Cairo, the new hotel will infuse the capital with the brand’s signature blend of design, creativity, and cultural storytelling.

Known for its eclectic interiors, 25hours Hotel is a German-born brand under the Ennismore collective, celebrated for turning stays into sensorial journeys. The Egypt opening reflects a shared vision between Ennismore and Majid Al Futtaim to rethink the role of hospitality in shaping future-focused communities.

“Each 25hours Hotel is inspired by the rich culture and history of its location,” said Gaurav Bhushan, CEO of Ennismore. “We look forward to creating a strong sense of storytelling through design and community spaces.”

Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, described the launch “an exciting moment” for the company’s evolving portfolio. “This partnership also marks a significant step in our vision to create destinations that are both commercially vibrant and culturally meaningful,” he added.

Junction, which spans over 129,000 sqm across two interconnected plots, is designed to support forward-thinking business and cultural exchange. With 13 next-gen office buildings, curated retail and a walkable, LEED Gold-certified environment, the destination aims to reshape how people live, work, and connect in West Cairo.

Originally unveiled in April 2025, Junction is a key pillar of Majid Al Futtaim’s long-term vision for Egypt; one that merges sustainability, innovation, and urban vibrancy.