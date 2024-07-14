Fustat Hills Park: Egypt’s Largest Green Garden in Historic Cairo

The Fustat Hills Park project, launched in 2019, seeks to revive Egypt’s rich heritage, preserve the area’s Islamic architecture, and transform the historic city into a tourist attraction.

Cairo governorate handed over the Park to the Urban Development Authority in 2021 to begin implementing the comprehensive development plan for the park as part of the Fustat Hills Park project.

On 7 July, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly emphasized the state’s strong commitment to the development project of Fustat Hills Park, and called for an acceleration of its implementation, urging intensified efforts to expedite its development.

“When the Prime Minister initially tasked us with working on the park, he told me that he considers it his personal project,” Khaled Sadek, Chairman of the Urban Development Fund’s Board of Directors, said in an interview.

The Fustat Hills Park project seeks to repurpose a former waste landfill into one of the Middle East’s premier green spaces. Centrally located in the heart of old Cairo, the green space blends with the city’s rich history, nearing the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, Ain El-Sira Lake (Ain Al-Hayah), the Religions Complex, and the Amr ibn Al-Aas Mosque, which has undergone comprehensive development, and has been uniquely restored to its former structure.

The Fustat Hills Park is considered the largest park in the Middle East, spanning 500 feddans. The transformative project is poised to serve as a central recreational hub and promote religious and cultural tourism.

With green spaces covering 88 percent of the park, the park also features Al-Hafaer Hill – a district in Fustat – as well as the Qasaba area, a 3-star hotel, an artificial lake, agricultural spaces, and parking. It will also include a market area including 19 commercial stores and buildings for various handicrafts, such as carpets, pottery, glass, and copper, to revive these distinctive traditional crafts and effectively market them.

Al-Hafaer Hill houses Islamic and archaeological exhibitions, restaurants, a theater, and an entertainment area for children. As for the Qasaba area, it features a cinema complex and terraces, cycling and pedestrian paths, a square for events and retail shops.

The park incorporates diverse elements to enhance functionality and utility, marking a significant step towards redefining urban spaces in Cairo’s historic heartland.

“We have planted vast spaces and a large number of trees with the assistance of various ministries,” stated the spokesperson for the prime minister’s office, Mohamed El-Hamshany. “Efforts are underway to accelerate the completion of the Fustat project as soon as possible.”