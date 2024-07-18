Egyptian Governor Apologizes to Doctor After ‘Berating’ Controversy

Newly appointed Governor of Sohag, Abdel-Fattah Serag, has apologized to a doctor after a video went viral in Egypt showing him berating the doctor at a hospital on 16 July.

Serag met in person with Dr. Samar Anwar on 17 July to apologize for his actions following a similar apology from Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Controversy erupted in Egypt after a video surfaced showing the Governor of Sohag reprimanding Dr. Anwar for refusing to examine a patient who had not first obtained a visitor’s ticket as required by the hospital’s policies.

The video went viral, sparking mixed reactions from the public, with some supporting the Governor’s actions while others sympathized with the doctor. According to Al-Ahram, several members of Sohag’s Doctors’ Syndicate Board submitted their resignation in solidarity with Dr. Anwar, claiming that the Governor’s actions amounted to verbal assault.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Medical Syndicate syndicate also stated that the Governor governor had committed several violations, including filming inside the hospital, providing medical advice without authority, violating patient privacy, and spreading accusations against the doctor without investigation, reported Al-Ahram.

Following the widespread reaction on social media and statements from members of the Sohag Doctors’ Syndicate Board, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly publicly apologized to Dr. Anwar during the cabinet’s weekly press conference on Wednesday 18 July.

Madbouly acknowledged that “as executive officials, we are keen to ensure citizen satisfaction. It is the governor’s right to strive for the best service for citizens without infringing the rights of state employees. I apologize to the doctor if any transgression occurred.”

In a subsequent meeting with Dr. Anwar, Governor Serag also apologized for his actions, stating, “My conversation with you was like a father speaking to his daughter. Our common goal is to serve the citizens.” Serag added that he respects the work of all health sector workers in Sohag and across the country.

The Egyptian Medical Syndicate praised the Prime Minister’s stance and public apology, and affirmed its commitment to following up on the matter.