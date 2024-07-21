US President Joe Biden Ends Re-election Bid, Shakes Up 2024 Race

US President Joe Biden has announced he will not seek re-election, a decision that dramatically alters the 2024 presidential race just four months before the November elections.

In a statement on X, Biden expressed his intention to focus on his duties for the remainder of his term and endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris as his preferred successor.

This unexpected move leaves the Democratic Party scrambling to nominate a new candidate. The roll-call vote to formally nominate Biden, scheduled for after 1 August, may now be cancelled. The Democratic National Convention, set to take place in Chicago from 19 to 22 August, will see delegates released to vote for a new candidate.

Biden’s decision follows weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats after a poor debate performance against Republican candidate Donald Trump in late June raised concerns about his mental fitness and ability to secure another victory. Despite his initial resistance, the 81-year-old president ultimately chose to step aside.

Biden’s withdrawal from the race paves the way for Vice-President Kamala Harris to potentially become the party’s nominee. In his announcement, Biden praised Harris, stating, “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.”

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” continued Biden.

The announcement marks a significant turning point in the election season, as the Democratic Party must now unite behind a new candidate to face Trump in the upcoming election. Biden will remain in office until January, when the winner of the 2024 election will be inaugurated.