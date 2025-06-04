Egypt Nearing Seismic Zone, Warns Environment Minister

Following the recent tremors in Egypt that happened over the past two weeks, including those near Crete and in the Mediterranean Sea, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad explained that the country is experiencing environmental changes that combine both climatic and geological factors.

In a phone interview with journalist Sherif Amer on MBC Masr yesterday night, Fouad warned that the country is approaching a zone of heightened seismic activity, which refers to the frequency of earthquakes in a region.

“We are at the beginning of a real danger,” Fouad stated, referring to the recent uptick in earthquake occurrences. “The recurrence of seismic events we had not experienced before suggests an unusual pattern.”

While clarifying that earthquakes are not directly caused by climate change, the minister highlighted that rising sea levels may contribute to geological shifts, including a greater frequency of seismic events.

Fouad also pointed to the increasing severity and frequency of extreme weather patterns, ranging from heavy rainfall and flash floods to prolonged droughts and unusual storms, as clear indicators of the ongoing impact of climate change on Egypt.

“We have a comprehensive strategy to respond to these changes,” she said. “This includes a central crisis management administration equipped with predefined roles, operational frameworks, and the ability to adapt quickly to both climate and seismic threats.”

She also noted that the government is prepared to take proactive measures when necessary, including temporary closures of schools or public facilities during severe weather events or elevated pollution levels.

A key part of this preparedness, she stressed, is the implementation of an early warning system for natural disasters, particularly earthquakes. “Early action can significantly reduce the risk to human life and infrastructure,” Fouad added.

Climate experts have issued urgent warnings about the escalating threat of rising sea levels in Alexandria, Egypt’s historic coastal city.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projects that, under a high-emission scenario, sea levels could rise by up to 98 centimeters by 2100, potentially submerging large portions of the Nile Delta and displacing millions.