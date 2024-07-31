This Korean BBQ Spot in Cairo Lets You Grill and Eat At Once

Some cities always seem impeccably planned, clean and orderly, with a clear view of every street corner. Other cities, however, with the example of Cairo, are as layered as a mountainous terrain, with steep slopes, varying elevations, and rugged landscapes. The deeper you delve into the city, the more hidden corners you uncover.

To put it differently, Cairo is truly a city of surprises, and its layered depths conceal hidden gems like U-BBQ, a Korean BBQ restaurant. The city’s culinary scene has evolved into a global melting pot, reflecting the influx of foreign workers who have brought their home flavors to Egypt.

Korean BBQ may not be as popular as other East Asian dishes like sushi or ramen, but with fall weather approaching, it offers a refreshing change when you’ve grown weary of sipping warm soups or drinks all day.

Not only do you get to treat your taste buds, but you also get the chance to grill your own food at the table and enjoy the delicious aroma of barbecue smoke.

The first challenge you might encounter at the restaurant is its location. Although it’s situated in One Golden Square Mall in New Cairo, you’ll need to navigate a few turns and venture further into the mall to find it. It’s not immediately obvious, as it’s tucked away in a hidden corner and located downstairs.

Once you step into the restaurant, you willl quickly realize it’s not your average dining spot where you just order, wait for your meal, and eat. Instead, it is more about the dining experience. At U-BBQ, you’ll find the hallmark of Korean BBQ: a gas or charcoal grill embedded right into your table, where you get to experience the joy of cooking.

Ordering might seem a bit daunting at first, especially if you’re new to Korean cuisine. However, there’s an ‘all you can eat’ option available for around 600 EGP (USD 12), allowing you to taste everything on the menu without the stress of making a wrong choice.

There is a variety of Korean side dishes that accompany the grilled meats, including the traditional kimchi (salted and fermented vegetables), steamed rice, distinctive Asian-style fries, fresh noodles, and a homemade iced tea to balance the flavors. The kimchi, with its tantalizing blend of sour, salty, and spicy flavors, creates a dynamic and flavorful contrast with the grilled meat.

The standout dish on the menu is undoubtedly the beef onion teriyaki, which is a tender, thinly sliced beef with onions in a sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce. Grilling the meat is quite simple: just place it on the grill, and it’ll be ready in under a minute. After grilling, dip the meat in the sweet teriyaki sauce, which has a caramelized note that perfectly enhances the flavor of the beef.

For an authentic Korean experience, you’ll be given lettuce to wrap around the meat. Start by placing the meat inside a lettuce leaf, then wrap it up and dip it in the sauces. This culinary technique not only brings about a refreshing taste experience, but also provides a healthy balance of protein and nutrients.

One drawback of dining at the restaurant is the potential for excessive smoke, especially on busy days when everyone is grilling. To manage this, it is advisable to grill one piece of meat at a time and take your time, rather than loading the grill with everything at once.

Aside from that, the culinary adventure lingers in your memory long after you have left. U-BBQ transports you to the heart of Korean cuisine, with Korean music playing in the background and wall decorations and quotes that fully immerse you in the experience.

If you are ever seeking a cozy dining experience with family and loved ones, where the meal is as much about the experience as it is about the food, this place should definitely be on your bucket list.

You can find their location here.