4 Must-Visit Taco Spots in Cairo for Mexican Lovers

Mexican cuisine is capturing the hearts, and palates, of Cairo’s food lovers, becoming increasingly popular among locals seeking bold, flavorful dishes.

Central to this culinary wave are chicken tacos, a versatile and beloved staple that provides a tasty measure for comparing different eateries. Here is a guide to four standout taco spots in Cairo, each offering unique tastes and atmospheres for taco enthusiasts.

Hola Tacos

Hola Tacos brings the authentic Mexican street-food vibe directly to food trucks located in Maadi, New Cairo, and Hurghada’s Soma Bay.

Their two chicken tacos are priced at EGP 195 (USD 4) in Cairo, featuring tender, perfectly seasoned chicken. A special highlight is their buffalo chicken taco, generously drizzled with spicy, tangy buffalo sauce, ensuring a flavorful bite. The casual and bustling atmosphere makes it ideal for quick, delicious meals enjoyed with friends or on the go.

You can order through their website.

Visit their Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsholatacos

Takosan

Takosan creatively blends Mexican cuisine with Asian influences, quickly becoming a popular chain across Cairo, Alexandria, and the North Coast. Although their single chicken taco is priced higher at EGP 255 (USD 5) in Cairo, the use of premium ingredients and careful presentation make it worth the cost.

Notably, Takosan’s spicy salmon burrito combines fresh salmon with vibrant Asian spices wrapped in a soft tortilla, offering a sophisticated and memorable dining experience. The chic, contemporary settings at Takosan locations are perfect for special occasions or intimate dining.

Visit their Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/takosaneg/

Gracias

Gracias is recognized for its innovative fusion-style tacos, operating cozy and intimate restaurants in Sheikh Zayed, the New Cairo, and District 5.

Their crispy fried chicken tacos, available at EGP 233 (USD 4.5) for two, offer a delightful crunch paired with fresh, tangy slaw. Gracias’ standout special, the cheesy birria taco, is especially notable for its succulent, slow-cooked pulled beef generously topped with melted cheese, delivering a deeply savory experience. The warm, inviting atmosphere encourages diners to enjoy a leisurely meal in comfort.

You can order through their app.

Visit their Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/graciaseg

Tacos w Teshba3

Finally, Tacos w Teshba3 in Zamalek offers an inviting street food experience known for its affordability.

Their value box of two chicken tacos, priced attractively at EGP 160 (USD 3.2), ensures delicious and satisfying meals without breaking the bank. Each taco is filled generously with flavorful, juicy chicken and vibrant spices. Their special dish, the carne asada taco, features tender grilled beef, perfectly seasoned for a hearty and robust flavor. The small, lively street-side location is perfect for quick meals enjoyed amid the bustling city life.

Visit their Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tacoswteshba3/

Whether seeking gourmet innovation, casual street bites, or affordable and tasty meals, Cairo’s taco scene offers enticing options for every palate.