In an electrifying U-23 quarter-final clash at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Egypt and Paraguay faced off for a spot in the semi-finals.

The match ended in a dramatic win for Egypt during the penalties. Egypt will now face France in the semi-finals on 5 August.

Marcos Gomez scored the game’s first goal for Paraguay, while Ibrahim Adel netted a last-minute equalizer for Egypt.

After two extra times, Egypt and Parguay played a penalty shootout, where Egypt won over Paraguay 5-4, with Hamza’s save of Perez’s penalty sealing the deal for Egypt to advance to the semi-finals.

This is Egypt’s third time to advance to the semi-final of the Olympics in men’s football tournament, following the Olympics in Amsterdam in 1928 and Tokyo in 1964, and Egypt’s first time in the last 60 years.

Egypt entered the knockout stage with aspirations of securing their first-ever Olympic football medal. Their group-stage performance was marked by a victory over Spain and a strong defensive record, conceding only one goal. Key players like Ahmed Kouka, Mohamed Elneny, and Ibrahim Adel have been instrumental in Egypt’s efforts.

Paraguay, after a shaky start with a heavy defeat to Japan, rallied with solid performances in their final group-stage matches. The team, led by Brighton’s Julio Enciso and veteran defender Fabian Balbuena, was determined to secure a win over Egypt in tonight’s match.

The match commenced with both teams vying to establish control. Early chances were sparse, with Paraguay’s Marcelo Perez testing Egyptian goalkeeper Hamza Alaa with a shot in the 5th minute, which was comfortably saved. Egypt’s Osama Faisal launched a promising dribble down the left flank shortly after, but it ended in a goal kick for Paraguay.

Egypt began to find their rhythm around the 23rd minute. Mohamed Shehata narrowly missed the target, while Paraguay’s Diego Gomez saw his free kick saved by Alaa in the 25th minute. Mohamed Elneny’s powerful attempt in the 55th minute also missed the mark by a slim margin.

The second half kicked off with renewed vigor as both sides sought the elusive opening goal. In the 47th minute, Zizo’s cross found Ibrahim Adel, who failed to convert, squandering a key opportunity for Egypt. Moments later, Alaa made a crucial save to deny Marcelo Perez, maintaining the status quo.

Marcos Gomez scored Paraguay’s first goal in the 71st minute, delivering the second goal in Egypt’s net ever since the competition plan.

Paraguay’s goalkeeper, Gatito Fernandez, delivered a vital save in the 45th minute to deny Saber from close range. The match remained a tightly contested battle, with both teams pushing relentlessly for a breakthrough. In the 75th minute, Gatito made a brilliant save to deny Saber’s curler.

As the match wore on, Egypt pressed forward but couldn’t find their way through Paraguay’s defense. Tensions rose, leading to a yellow card for Zizo in the 81st minute for protesting against the referee. Paraguay tried to control the ball and run down the clock, but Egypt’s persistence paid off.

In the 88th minute, Zizo delivered a precise cross that found Ibrahim Adel at the far post, who scored the equalizer with a powerful header, sending the Egyptian fans into a frenzy. The referee added eight minutes of injury time, during which Paraguay’s Viera received a yellow card for time-wasting.

In the first extra-time half Egypt had an early scare with a near own goal by Paraguay and a missed header. Egypt maintained possession but couldn’t create clear chances, and the period ended with four minutes added on.

During the second extra time, Egypt had a close chance with a saved shot. Several fouls resulted in free kicks for both teams, and the period ended with the match heading to penalties.

As Egypt celebrates its victory and prepares to face either Argentina or France in the semi-finals, anticipation is high for their potential to secure their first Olympic football medal.