Cairo’s Coffee Enthusiasts Gear Up for the 2024 AeroPress Championship

The 2024 AeroPress Egyptian Championship, organized by the Cairo Coffee Collective, will take place on August 9 at Royal Park in Sheikh Zayed, gathering coffee enthusiasts from across Egypt.

Competitors will use the AeroPress, a popular coffee brewing device, to craft their best cup of coffee.

The winner will have the honor of representing Egypt at the World AeroPress Championship in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 20-21. There, national champions from around the globe will compete for the title of World AeroPress Champion.

Since its inception in 2008, the AeroPress Championship has become a global phenomenon, with competitions held in over 60 countries. The Egyptian championship has been a key event in the local coffee scene since 2021.

Beyond the competition, the event will feature a variety of food and coffee vendors, creating a vibrant atmosphere for attendees. The Cairo Coffee Collective, known for sourcing, roasting, and brewing high-quality coffee, is dedicated to promoting coffee culture in Egypt.

The AeroPress Egyptian Championship is not just for professional baristas; it welcomes all coffee enthusiasts. It presents an opportunity to celebrate the love of coffee, learn new brewing techniques, and connect with fellow coffee lovers.

For more information, visit @cairocoffeecollective and @egyptianaeropresschampionship on social media.