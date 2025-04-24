Empowering Women in Esports: The Carry1st Africa Cup MWI Qualifier

Africa’s gaming scene is set for change with the announcement of the Carry1st Africa Cup: MLBB Women’s Invitational (MWI) Qualifier, scheduled to take place at Insomnia in Cairo, Egypt.

This tournament marks the kickoff of the Carry1st Africa Cup 2025 and serves as the official Africa Qualifier for the Esports World Cup (EWC) MWI 2025.

The victors will earn the prestigious opportunity to represent Africa at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia later this year.

The Carry1st Africa Cup has quickly established itself as a cornerstone of the Esports community, following the successful inaugural event in 2024 that featured top-tier competitors and a prize pool of USD 15,000 (EGP764,374.).

This year’s tournament aims to shine a spotlight on female gamers, providing them with a dedicated stage to showcase their skills at the highest level.

The MWI Qualifier will unfold through multiple stages, starting with two online qualifiers that will feature 32 teams each, separated into categories for Egypt and the rest of Africa.

Key dates for the tournament are as follows: registration opened on 26 March, 2025, and closed on 2 April , 2025.

The online qualifiers for teams from the Rest of Africa took place from 4 April to 6 April, followed by the Egyptian qualifiers from 10 April to 12 April.

The grand finale will be held at Insomnia (a gaming event or venue in Cairo, Egypt) from 24 April to 26 April, where the top two teams will compete for a spot at the EWC.

Despite Africa’s burgeoning gaming community, the continent has faced challenges in gaining representation on the global Esports stage. Carry1st is committed to addressing these challenges by fostering a vibrant gaming ecosystem through initiatives like the MWI Qualifier.

Lucy Hoffman, Co-founder and COO of Carry1st, expressed her enthusiasm for the tournament, emphasizing its significance in empowering female gamers: “This marks the first women’s tournament for the Carry1st Cup and sets the stage for an exciting year ahead.”

The partnership with MOONTON Games further strengthens this initiative. Ray Ng, Head of Esports Ecosystem at MOONTON, highlighted the importance of nurturing diverse talent across Africa, stating, “We are witnessing a thriving ESports ecosystem and are particularly proud to support talented female players from Africa.”

As the Esports scene continues to expand, the Carry1st Africa Cup MWI Qualifier is an example of the potential of boosting female gamers in Africa.