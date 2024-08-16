Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 40,000 Amid Ongoing Crisis

Since the start of the war in Gaza on 7 October, the death toll of Palestinians has surpassed 40,000 according to local health authorities, representing an overwhelming figure that represents around two percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

The number of deaths does not fully capture the broader scope of suffering in Gaza. Many Palestinians are dying from extreme heat, severe thirst, starvation, and disease—all exacerbated by the crippling blockade—not only due to Israeli attacks.

“This number, 40,000, includes only bodies that were received and buried,” said Marwan al-Hams, the director of field hospitals at the Palestinian Ministry of Health. “New procedures are being tested to include those who are missing or known to be under the rubble on the list of the dead, but they have not yet been approved.”

According to the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, the number of deaths has passed a “dark milestone for the entire world.”

“On average, about 130 people have been killed daily in Gaza over the past ten months. The scale of destruction to homes, hospitals, schools, and places of worship caused by the Israeli military is extremely shocking,” Turk said.

Ceasefire Negotiations

On Thursday, August 15, a new round of negotiations took place in Doha, Qatar, involving Israel and international mediators from the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. The discussions aimed to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas as well as to secure the release of numerous hostages on both sides.

As ceasefire negotiations continue in Qatar, Hamas stated that Israel’s ongoing evasion is the main obstacle to reaching a cease-fire in Gaza.

According to Husam Badran, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, Hamas insists that any agreement must include a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced citizens, reconstruction efforts, and a prisoner exchange deal.

Nonetheless, Thursday’s talks in Qatas were “constructive,” an anonymous U.S. official described, adding that mediators will continue their discussions on Friday.