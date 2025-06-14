Egypt Delays Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Amid Regional Tensions

During a press conference held as part of his visit to Beheira Governorate, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the postponement of the Grand Egyptian Museum’s (GEM) opening, due to ongoing events in the Middle East, until the fourth quarter of this year, on 14 June.

The Grand Egyptian Museum was scheduled to open on 3 July, with a three-day celebration planned, to be attended by senior officials from around the world.

During the press conference today, he emphasized that the ongoing escalation in the region is likely to continue for some time and will involve a series of successive developments, which must be taken into account.

Additionally, Madbouly confirmed that Egypt’s current gas reserves have doubled compared to last year, highlighting the importance of conserving electricity in the coming period.

He stressed, “We are all in the same boat, and I urge everyone to be mindful of their electricity consumption.”

Madbouly added that the government is taking all possible scenarios into account in anticipation of any escalation in regional conflicts.