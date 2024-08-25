Egypt Monitoring Death of Egyptian PhD Student Reem Hamed in France

Egyptian authorities are closely monitoring the investigation into the sudden death of Dr. Reem Hamed, a PhD student at the University of Paris-Saclay.

The Egyptian Consulate General in Paris has confirmed that it is in communication with French authorities, who are actively investigating the cause of her death.

Egypt’s Ambassador to France, Alaa Youssef, told Al Masry Al Youm that “the consulate contacted French authorities immediately after learning of Hamed’s death on 22 August, who confirmed that investigations are underway.”

He added that “the consulate is working with French officials to expedite the release of the prosecution’s report and the French death certificate to facilitate the return of her body to Egypt, at the family’s request.”

Speculation about Dr. Hamed’s death has spread widely on social media. Recent posts from the 29-year-old researcher indicated she was concerned about being followed and harassed both at home and in public.

These posts were removed before news of her death became public, which has fueled further speculation.

Reem’s brother, Nader Hamed, has appealed on social media for users to stop sharing unconfirmed rumors, emphasizing that there is no criminal evidence at this stage.

The family is in communication with French authorities and a lawyer.

Hamed has requested privacy for the family and noted that updates on the case will be provided exclusively through his Facebook account.