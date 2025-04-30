School Official Sentenced to Life in Damanhour Child Assault Case

The Damanhour Criminal Court sentenced a 79-year-old school official to life imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting a minor student inside a private school in Damanhour, according to local media reports on Wednesday, 30 April.

The defendant served as the financial officer at the school. He was referred to trial by the Central Damanhour Prosecution Office in March 2025 under charges of indecent assault of a child under 18, as outlined in Article 268 (paragraphs 1 and 2) of the Egyptian Penal Code.

At the start of the court session, the victim’s legal team urged the court to impose the maximum penalty, emphasizing the severity of the crime and the emotional toll on the child. The defense, however, argued for acquittal, citing a lack of conclusive evidence linking the accused to the alleged incident.

Both the victim and the accused, accompanied by their families, were present at the hearing. A large number of citizens gathered in support of the child and to demand justice. Representatives from the National Council for Motherhood and Childhood were also present, with two lawyers from the Council’s Legal Support Unit attending the sessions to ensure the child’s legal rights were upheld.

Investigations into the case began in February 2024 and initially concluded in January 2025 with a decision to close the case. However, following an appeal by the child’s family, the Public Prosecutor ordered the re-opening of investigations, which included additional witness interrogations and a fresh examination of the accused.

Prosecution records indicated the child had identified the defendant on two separate occasions during the investigation phase. Reports also showed five documented encounters between the child and the accused, with initial recognitions later affected by the defendant’s altered appearance.

The ruling marks a significant development in a case that has stirred public emotion and prompted renewed calls for child protection and accountability within educational institutions. Crowds in Beheira gathered outside the Damanhour court, chanting in unison and demanding the execution of the man convicted of assaulting the child Yassin.

The case unfolds amid growing public awareness of child sexual abuse, amplified by the recent airing of the 2025 Ramadan series Lam Shamseya, which sparked nationwide conversations around child protection and the responsibility of institutions to ensure safety and accountability.