Egypt Leads Africa in Global Soft Power Influence for 2024

Egypt topped the list of the 10 most influential African countries in this year’s Global Soft Power Index, which measures a nation’s ability to persuade and influence others.

The list includes arts, culture, sports, diplomatic initiatives, foreign aid, and the efforts of both the government and civil society organizations.

The Soft Power Index, now in its fifth edition for 2024, assesses the global perceptions of all 193 United Nations member states.

It evaluates eight fundamental pillars: business and trade, international relations, education and science, culture and heritage, governance, media and communication, sustainable future, and the values of the population.

Egypt ranks first among the top African countries with a score of 44.9 and ranks 39th on the Global Soft Power Index.

Coming in second place is South Africa with a score of 43.7, followed by Morocco in third place with 40.6. Algeria secured fourth place with 36.8, while Nigeria ranked in the middle of the top ten with 36.3. Ghana followed with 35.1, then Tanzania with 34.7, Senegal with 34.6, and Kenya with 34.6.

Egypt ranked 38th in the Global Soft Power Index of 2020. In 2021, Egypt climbed the ranks to 34, and in 2022 dropped to the 31st position worldwide. In 2023, Egypt rose to the 38th position then to 39th in 2024.

The United States leads the Global Soft Power Index with a record score of 78.8 points, up from 74.8 in 2023. The United Kingdom follows in second place with 71.8 points, while China is in third with 71.2 points. Japan ranks fourth with 70.6 points, and Germany holds fifth place with 69.8 points.