Egypt’s Al-Sisi Advocates for Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions in Middle East

In a recent phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday 25 June, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi emphasized the critical need to preserve peace amid escalating tensions in the region.

This dialogue came on the heels of a ceasefire announcement by the U.S. President Donald Trump, which marked a halt to what he termed “the 12-day war.”

In his remarks, Al-Sisi condemned Iran’s recent missile strike on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, labeling it a violation of national sovereignty and asserting Egypt’s stance against attacks on fellow Arab states.

The missile strike was a response to U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which had escalated hostilities that began with Israeli attacks on 13 June.

The two leaders discussed Egypt’s diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions, particularly with the United States, and highlighted the urgency of resuming nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

They both agreed on the necessity of establishing a weapons-of-mass-destruction-free zone in the Middle East.

However, the ceasefire has already faced challenges, with reported violations shortly after its announcement. Iran launched ballistic missiles at the Israeli city of Beersheba, resulting in casualties, while Israel retaliated with airstrikes on northern Iran.