Empowering Arab and African Gamers: Riot Games Partners with Gamers Lounge

Riot Games, a global giant in video game development, has taken a significant step to deepen its roots in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region through a strategic partnership with Gamers Lounge. This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the gaming and esports landscape across Arab and African countries, bringing culturally relevant content and events to an increasingly engaged audience.

In this newly-formed partnership, Gamers Lounge has been appointed as the creative arm for Riot Games in the MEA region. The UAE-based company, known for its deep understanding of local gaming communities, will spearhead content creation, graphic design, and video production for Riot Games’ top titles, including League of Legends, Valorant, and Wild Rift.

Since the start of the partnership, Gamers Lounge has worked on several successful campaigns, including the launch of the Middle East server for League of Legends—a long-awaited development for players in the region—and a Ramadan campaign for Wild Rift that featured the beloved in-game character Poro in culturally resonant settings.

“Our collaboration with Riot Games is about more than just content creation. It’s about making sure the gaming community in the MEA region knows they’re seen, heard, and valued,” said Hashem Elborno, COO of Gamers Lounge, to Egyptian Streets.

“For us, being chosen to work with Riot Games is a significant achievement, reflecting our ongoing commitment to supporting and growing the gaming community in the Middle East and Africa.”

Gamers Lounge: A Key Player in the MEA Region

Gamers Lounge, founded in 2014, has established itself as a pivotal player in the MEA gaming and esports scene. With over a decade of experience, the company has been instrumental in nurturing the gaming community, even before Riot Games officially established its regional office.

As the creative force behind Riot Games’ campaigns, Gamers Lounge is responsible for an array of tasks, from designing still graphics and illustrations to producing video content and covering live events. The company’s work is not just about meeting global standards; it’s about tailoring content to resonate with the unique culture and language of the MEA region.

“We’ve been part of Riot Games’ journey in the MEA region for years, contributing to key milestones like the launch of the new MEA server for League of Legends. This partnership allows us to continue that work on an even larger scale, combining our regional expertise with Riot’s global reach,” Elborno added.

Prior to the partnership, Gamers Lounge had already developed its relationship with Riot Games, working as its broadcast partner in 2021 and 2022 on two seasons of the Intel Arabian Cup, which was MEA’s official League of Legends event before the Arabian League. At the IAC, Gamers Lounge introduced new technologies for the first time in the MEA region, such as the use of Augmented Reality in the live broadcast of the tournament.

Gamers Lounge also previously worked with Riot Games on the production of “Pick My Duo” show which featured multiple esports pro-players and influencers and was well received by the community.

Impact on the MEA Gaming Community

The partnership between Riot Games and Gamers Lounge is already making waves in the MEA gaming community. The launch of the Middle East server for League of Legends saw a significant migration of players, improving their gaming experience and connectivity. Similarly, the Wild Rift Ramadan campaign was well-received, driving engagement through content that resonated with local traditions and culture.

“The video game industry in the MEA region is experiencing rapid growth,” explained Elborno. “Riot Games is committed to reaching and engaging with this growing audience in ways that are culturally relevant and meaningful.”

While specific details about upcoming campaigns remain under wraps, Gamers Lounge and Riot Games promise that there is much more to come. The partnership aims to continue elevating the gaming experience in the MEA region through new content, events, and innovative technologies.

“We have a lot planned, and the community can expect more culturally relevant content and exciting events that reflect the unique characteristics of the MEA region,” Elborno hinted.

As the partnership unfolds, gamers in the MEA region can look forward to a future filled with new opportunities, cutting-edge content, and events that will elevate the region’s esports scene. Often forgotten, gamers in the region may finally have a voice.