Give Hope: 8 Charities to Support on International Day of Charity

On 5 September, the International Day of Charity is a reminder that compassion and action can transform lives. This year, we are listing organizations that are working tirelessly to alleviate suffering in Palestine and Sudan in the midst of regional tensions.

Below is a list of eight impactful charities to consider supporting.

For Palestine

Misr El Kheir Foundation (MEK)

MEK provides humanitarian aid to Palestinians, focusing on emergency relief, food distribution, and medical supplies. During conflicts, the charity often steps in to offer direct support to those affected, including shelter and educational assistance for displaced families.

Resala Charity Organization

Resala often engages in charitable initiatives, including providing aid to Palestinians, particularly during crises.

Egyptian Red Crescent

This organization offers medical aid and emergency relief to Palestinians. It is actively involved in sending convoys of medical equipment, food, and supplies to Gaza, collaborating with international and local organizations to ensure aid reaches the affected areas.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS)

As the Palestinian affiliate of the Red Crescent movement, PRCS offers vital healthcare services and emergency medical response. Their work is grounded in humanitarian principles, ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most, regardless of circumstances.

For Sudan

Heritage for Peace, Sudan – Sudan Heritage Protection Initiative (SHPI)

SHPI is dedicated to preserving Sudan’s rich cultural heritage amid ongoing conflicts. They document damage to historical sites and foster international collaboration to safeguard the nation’s invaluable legacy for future generations.

Egyptian Food Bank

The Egyptian Food Bank has provided significant food aid to Sudanese refugees in Egypt and those affected by conflict in Sudan. They work to combat hunger by distributing food boxes and organizing meal campaigns, particularly during periods of crisis.

Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS)

As the largest humanitarian organization in Sudan, SRCS operates through a decentralized network of volunteers. Since its inception in 1956, SRCS has been aiming to provide life-saving assistance across the country.

SAPA (Sudanese American Physicians’ Association)

Founded in 2019, SAPA supports Sudanese healthcare professionals in the U.S. while extending aid to healthcare organizations in Sudan. Their efforts focus on collaboration and education to enhance medical services both locally and abroad.

This International Day of Charity, people can reflect on the spirit of giving and recognize the important work being done by NGOs that are positively impacting their communities