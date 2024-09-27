The Cairo Opera House: an Egyptian Cultural Gem

The Cairo Opera House, situated on Gezira Street in Zamalek, serves as a beacon of cultural life in Egypt, playing a vital role in Cairo’s artistic scene.

Since its inauguration on 10 October 1988, it has become a symbol of Egypt’s rich heritage and a hub of creativity.

The opera house showcases a variety of performances, it also offers valuable educational opportunities and serves as a home for modern art due to its museum.

A Stage for the Arts

At the heart of the Cairo Opera House is its commitment to the performing arts.

The venue hosts a variety of events, including opera and ballet concerts, featuring both local and international artists. A highlight of the season is the annual performance of the beloved Nutcracker ballet, showcased by renowned and famous ballerinas such as Honoka Yokomizo, Mamduh Hassan, Hani Hassan, and Nadia Lycenko, adding a special charm to Christmas celebrations in Egypt.

The grandeur of the main auditorium, with its elegant design and state-of-the-art acoustics, provides an ideal setting for these performances. The opera house regularly features productions by the Cairo Opera Company, which showcases both traditional operas and new works.

Ballet and Musical Classes

In addition to its performances, the Cairo Opera House offers ballet and music classes for students of all ages. These programs are designed to cultivate a love for the arts and provide aspiring artists with the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals.



The ballet academy at the opera house is unique, particularly because of Ermina Gambarelli. A graduate of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, she joined its company as a soloist, taking on prominent roles in ballets such as John Cranko’s Taming of the Shrew and Swan Lake. In 1975, she became a certified dance teacher at La Scala, and in 1982, she joined the Cairo Dance Company as prima ballerina, choreographer, and teacher. At the Cairo Opera, she performed notable roles, including Odette in Swan Lake and Juliet in Romeo and Juliet. Gambarelli provides comprehensive training in classical ballet.

Similarly, the music department offers classes in various instruments and vocal training. These courses cater to different age groups and skill levels, making it accessible for anyone interested in pursuing music.

The Museum of Modern Egyptian Art

Within the opera house lies the Museum of Modern Egyptian Art, a small but significant space that showcases the evolution of Egyptian art in the 20th century. The collection features works that reflect the culture and history of Egypt, providing visitors with insights into the nation’s artistic journey.

The museum serves as a vital source of inspiration for fine arts students and is a popular destination for school trips, helping high school students engage with art. Unique to the museum is its collection of oil paintings, prominently featuring works by Rateb Sadik, an artist who studied in London and Paris and published a book titled My Experience in Art and Life.

After years of closure, the museum reopened in December 2020, featuring a carefully curated selection of 890 pieces from an initial collection of 13,000 artworks.

The curation aims to provide a clear narrative of Egypt’s art history. Notably, the second floor features a portrait of Taha Hussein by George Bahgoury, a celebrated Egyptian-French artist known for his work as a political cartoonist and his exceptional contributions to painting and sculpture.

Additionally, the museum includes the “Engy Aflaton Museum,” dedicated to an artist who transitioned from aristocracy to depict the struggles of the poor and rural life through over a thousand paintings, highlighting social injustices.

By providing a platform for emerging artists, it helps nurture the next generation of performers and creators. Notable figures, such as the acclaimed soprano Fatma Said and the renowned conductor Nader Abbassi, began their careers at the opera house, showcasing their talents as they worked their way up in the competitive arts scene.



The Opera House’s Impact on Tourism

The Ministry of Culture reported on 3 July 2024 that over 800,000 attendees participated in 760 events at the Cairo Opera House and affiliated venues during the 2023-2024 season.

Major performances from different companies occurred at the Cairo Opera House, Alexandria Opera House, and Damanhour Opera House, featuring a variety of events including music, ballet, opera, and cultural seminars.

The Cairo Opera Company presented famous operas like The Magic Flute and Carmen, while the ballet company staged classics like Giselle and The Nutcracker. Additional festivals, including the Cairo Short Film Festival, Cairo International Film Festival, and the International Symposium of Arts for People with Special Needs, further enriched the season last year.

The Cairo Opera House stands as a cultural landmark that embodies the spirit of Egypt. For many years, it has been considered a vibrant gathering place for artists, enthusiasts, and the public.

You can visit the Cairo Opera House website here for the latest events.