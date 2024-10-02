Egypt’s Fintech Boom: Why Collaboration, Not Competition, is Key

A profound digital revolution is reshaping Egypt’s financial sector, fueled by initiatives like the Central Bank’s Vision 2030. This ambitious strategy is reshaping the country’s financial sector, paving the way for a more modern, tech-driven economy. Central to this transformation is the growth of Egypt’s fintech ecosystem, which has seen unprecedented expansion in recent years.

However, while the fintech sector is on an upward trajectory, sustaining this momentum will require more than just innovation. As Chief Operating Officer of BPC, a global leader in payments technology, for the Middle East and Africa, it is clear to me and other leaders in the industry that long-term growth will depend on fostering collaborative relationships between fintech startups, traditional financial institutions, and technology providers.

Driving Egypt’s Digital Shift

Egypt’s digital landscape has already seen significant progress, with the government supporting fintech startups and upgrading the national payments infrastructure to make transactions faster, more secure, and less reliant on cash. This has created fertile ground for fintech entrepreneurs, whose innovations are helping reshape the financial services sector.

A large, digitally-savvy population and strong internet penetration of over 70 percent have further fueled the rise of fintech. Over 170 fintech startups are already operating in Egypt, offering new solutions in personal finance, payments, and insurance technology. But with much untapped potential, the key to maintaining this momentum lies in building deeper strategic partnerships across the ecosystem.

Moving Beyond Competition to Collaboration

While fintech startups are often seen as disruptors to traditional financial institutions, a more cooperative approach could unlock even greater potential. The narrative of fintechs versus traditional banks often oversimplifies the opportunity for collaboration that could benefit both sides.

Startups excel in innovation and customer-focused solutions, while banks bring a deep understanding of regulatory frameworks, risk management, and scaling operations. By working together, these strengths can be harnessed to create more robust, efficient, and inclusive financial services for the Egyptian market.

How Collaboration Benefits the Ecosystem

Traditional financial institutions possess experience in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and managing large customer bases. Fintechs, on the other hand, can offer the agility and innovation that banks often lack, helping to improve customer experience and speed up the time to market for new products.

Fintech companies can extend their reach with the support of traditional institutions, while banks can improve their digital offerings by integrating fintech solutions. This mutual benefit creates a win-win scenario that strengthens the overall financial ecosystem. Take Fawry, for example, a fintech company that has changed how Egyptians manage everyday transactions by improving accessibility of services to the unbanked or Paymob, who also benefits from collaboration with Egyptian traditional banks and advances digital adoption.

The Role of Global Technology Providers

Technology vendors also play a crucial role in supporting the digital transformation journey. Companies like BPC, with global expertise and modern future-proven solutions, can help both startups and established financial institutions implement secure, scalable platforms that meet local regulatory requirements.

A standout example is TymeBank from South Africa, a digital bank, built from scratch to reach over nine million customers in less than five years. TymeBank aims to disrupt the local banking industry by offering a pure digital banking experience to its customers.

Customers are able to open a bank account in less than five minutes and get their cards issued to them instantaneously from a TymeBank kiosk.

By leveraging BPC’s technology, the bank grew exponentially in South Africa, reaching top positions in the market and expanded to other regions later.

Another example is Taly, who was able to accelerate the deployment of its digital payment solutions, reaching a broader audience and supporting Egypt’s digital transformation efforts. There are many other examples, including MoneyFellows, Thndr, Raseedy, MNT-Halan and others. The message is clear: by leveraging the combined strengths of fintech startups, traditional financial institutions, and global technology providers, Egypt is well on its way to building a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable financial future.

Building a Sustainable Future for Egypt’s Fintech Sector

Strategic partnerships, whether between fintech startups and traditional banks or with technology providers, will be essential to ensuring the long-term success of Egypt’s digital transformation. By moving beyond competition and fostering collaboration, the country can create a more inclusive, efficient, and resilient financial ecosystem.

Egypt is well-positioned to continue its leadership in fintech innovation. However, its success will ultimately depend on its ability to promote collaboration across the financial sector. By working together, fintechs, banks, and technology providers can build a future that delivers financial services to all, driving economic growth and sustainability.