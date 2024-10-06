Strengthening Tourism Ties Between Egypt and Saudi Arabia

Sherif Fathy, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, recently concluded his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 5 October with a meeting with Tawfiq Al-Rabeeah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj.

This discussion aimed to enhance cooperation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in tourism and antiquities.

The meeting also included key figures such as Ambassador Ahmed Farouk, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, and several other officials focused on improving the Hajj and Umrah experience.

They emphasized the need for better coordination on these pilgrimages to enhance the quality of services provided.

Fathy praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in serving pilgrims and announced plans for joint awareness campaigns.

During Haj season this year, Egypt’s government announced plans to prosecute 16 travel agencies and revoke their licenses due to the deaths of over 650 Egyptian pilgrims during this year’s Hajj in Mecca.

More than 1,000 total deaths were reported, largely attributed to extreme heat. Officials claim the high death toll stems from some agencies sending unregistered pilgrims, using personal visit visas instead of the required Hajj visas, which restrict access to Mecca.

Additionally, Fathy met with Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb to discuss various tourism initiatives, including joint marketing and environmental protection efforts, particularly in the Red Sea region.

During his visit to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) regional office in Riyadh, Fathy noted the importance of the office in enhancing tourism collaboration across the Middle East.

He expressed optimism about future projects that would benefit both countries and highlighted the potential for Egypt’s rich tourism history to play a significant role in regional tourism development.

Tourism is essential for Egypt’s economy, contributing about 10 percent to GDP and generating significant foreign exchange earnings while supporting millions of jobs.

In Saudi Arabia, tourism is a key focus of the Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at diversifying the economy and reducing reliance on oil by attracting visitors for both religious and cultural experiences.

Both countries are investing in infrastructure and promoting their rich heritage to enhance tourism’s role in economic growth and development.