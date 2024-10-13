Egypt Invested EGP 2 Trillion to Upgrade Transport Sector, El Sisi at Bashteel Inauguration

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi revealed on Saturday, 12 October, that the country has invested around EGP 2 trillion (USD 41.2 billion) to upgrade Egypt’s transport sector, including the “long-neglected” railway system.

His remarks came during the inauguration of Bashteel Railway Station, located in northern Giza and is considered the largest railway station in Egypt.

The Bashteel Station, four times the size of the historic Ramses Station in central Cairo, will serve as a major hub for trains coming from and to Upper Egypt and help ease congestion at Ramses Square.

Al-Sisi noted that while these funds could have been allocated to other sectors, investment in transport is crucial after decades of neglect.

“We knew development would bring hardships, but enduring them was the only way to improve the country and ensure a better future,” Al-Sisi said.

The president also mentioned the ongoing Decent Life project, through which 41,000 kilometers of roads have been completed in villages across Egypt.

Al-Sisi further urged investors to localize production, particularly in sectors like pharmaceuticals and consumer goods.