Trial Begins for School Official Accused of Molesting Child in Damanhour

A financial controller at a private language school in Damanhour, a city in Lower Egypt, is facing trial on charges of sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy on school grounds. According to case files, the 79-year-old defendant is accused of repeatedly molesting the child in areas including a bathroom and a garage. The trial is set to begin on Wednesday, 30 April, before the Damanhour Criminal Court.

The National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM) confirmed that it is closely following the case. NCCM Chairperson Sahar El-Senbaty assigned two lawyers from the Council’s Legal Support Unit to attend the first court session and represent the child.

The Council stated that it had been tracking the incident since it was first reported through the child rescue hotline, 16000, in coordination with the Child Protection Unit in the governorate.

The NCCM reaffirmed its confidence in the Egyptian judiciary to uphold justice and confront what it described as “moral threats inconsistent with Egyptian societal values.”

It also urged families and the public to report any violations against children through its dedicated platforms, including the 24-hour helpline and WhatsApp number.

The case was referred to the Damanhour Criminal Court by Public Prosecutor Mohamed El-Husseini. The charges are being pursued under Article 268/269 of the Egyptian Penal Code, which criminalizes sexual assault.

Local media reports also indicate the involvement of a female employee, though no official charges have been announced in that regard.

The incident has prompted renewed calls from civil society and legal advocates for stronger protections in schools, as well as accountability for institutions that fail to prevent abuse on their premises.

The case comes at a time of heightened public awareness around child sexual abuse, particularly following the airing of the Ramadan series, Lam Shamseya (solar L, 2025) which sparked national conversations about safeguarding children and holding institutions accountable.