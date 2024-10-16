Egypt Appoints New General Intelligence Chief

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi appointed Hassan Mahmoud Rashad as the new head of the General Intelligence Service (GIS) on Wednesday. Major General Abbas Kamel, who was head of the GIS since 2018, was separately appointed as an advisor to the President, general coordinator of the security services, and special envoy of the President.

The GIS, also known as the Mukhabarat, is one of Egypt’s most powerful and secretive organizations, tasked with providing critical national security intelligence both domestically and internationally. It operates as part of the broader Egyptian intelligence community, which includes the Office of Military Intelligence Services and Reconnaissance, as well as the National Security Agency.

Its role has also increasingly included involvement in regional and foreign politics, with the GIS heavily involved in efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

The GIS operates under the jurisdiction of the president and plays an essential role in safeguarding Egypt’s national security. As part of the Egyptian intelligence community, it works closely with other intelligence bodies to monitor and assess threats both within Egypt’s borders and on the international stage.