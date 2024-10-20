Egypt, UAE Airdrop Humanitarian Aid to Northern Gaza

The Egyptian and Emirati air forces have carried out airdrops delivering tons of humanitarian aid to northern Gaza. The operation was conducted in response to the escalating crisis, according to a statement by the spokesperson for Egypt’s Armed Forces on Saturday, 19 October 2024.

The aid drops were conducted under the directives of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, with the goal of continuing Egypt’s support for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The spokesperson, Gharib Abdel Hafez, confirmed the operation as part of Egypt’s ongoing cooperation with friendly nations to alleviate the suffering caused by the ongoing military operations.

Since the Israeli blockade on Gaza began in October 2023, Egypt, alongside the UAE, has carried out numerous airdrops to deliver essential humanitarian aid.

As of May 2024, Egypt had conducted 43 airdrops, delivering over 2,900 tons of aid to Gaza to address the worsening humanitarian crisis.

This comes as at least 87 Palestinian civilians were killed on Saturday by Israeli strikes on Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported that Israeli forces carried out seven massacres in the strip over the past day, with 158 people admitted to hospitals due to injuries in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 42,600 since the war began on 7 October 2023, with most of the victims being children and women.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has left over 80 percent of the population displaced, with critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies pushing its 2.3 million residents to the brink of famine.

The toll extends far beyond those directly killed in attacks, as many have died due to extreme heat, dehydration, starvation, and disease—conditions worsened by the ongoing blockade.

This latest airdrop is part of Egypt’s continued effort to support the Palestinian people during one of the region’s most severe humanitarian crises.