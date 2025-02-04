Tour d’Afrique 2025: A Cycling Journey from Cairo to Cape Town

The Tour d’Afrique is an annual cycling expedition organized by TDA Global Cycling, a Canadian company based in Toronto. Since its inception in 2003, the event has taken participants on a journey from Cairo to Cape Town, covering approximately 12,000 kilometers over several months.

It is more than a cycling event; it is a transcontinental journey spanning 12,063 kilometers over 121 days.

The 2003 Tour d’Afrique set a Guinness World Record for the fastest crossing of Africa by bicycle. In addition to the African expedition, TDA Global Cycling offers long-distance cycling tours across various continents, including routes in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The 2025 edition, which began on 17 January at the iconic Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, is set to conclude on 4 May in Cape Town.

Covering the African continent, this epic adventure offers participants a unique way to experience Egypt’s rich history and diverse landscapes as they cycle southward through the country.

The Route Through Egypt

The Egyptian leg of the Tour d’Afrique takes riders from Cairo through the Eastern Desert, along the Red Sea coast, and into the lush Nile Valley before concluding in Aswan.

This section highlights some of the country’s most significant historical and cultural landmarks, giving participants an intimate perspective on Egypt’s ancient heritage and vibrant daily life.

From Cairo to the Red Sea

Cyclists set off from the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, Cairo’s most iconic landmarks, before venturing into the Eastern Desert. This leg of the journey takes them through a striking landscape of rugged mountains and sweeping sand dunes.

As they approach the Red Sea, the scenery shifts dramatically, giving way to stunning coastal views. Their next stop is Safaga, a port city known for its pristine air, black sand dunes, and mineral-rich springs. From there, they begin their journey inland toward Luxor.

Luxor: The World’s Greatest Open-Air Museum

From Safaga, the route shifts inland toward Luxor, often described as the world’s greatest open-air museum. Here, Luxor introduces riders to the Nile Valley which is far more engaging to the cyclists because Luxor is a populated city lined with palm groves, agricultural fields, and traditional villages, this stretch of the journey reflects the essence of rural Egyptian life.

Concluding in Aswan

The final Egyptian stop is Aswan, a city celebrated for its tranquil atmosphere and breathtaking views of the Nile. Known for landmarks such as the Philae Temple and the Aswan High Dam, the city also serves as a gateway to Nubian culture, with its colorful villages and warm hospitality offering a memorable experience for visitors.

Aswan’s picturesque setting, with islands scattered across the Nile and granite rocks rising from the water, provides a fitting backdrop to the conclusion of the Egyptian leg. Here, cyclists prepare to leave Egypt and continue their journey further into Africa.

A Unique Way to Experience Egypt

Cycling through Egypt as part of the Tour d’Afrique offers an unparalleled perspective on the country. Beyond the physical challenge, participants are immersed in Egypt’s diverse cultures, landscapes, and histories, from the bustling streets of Cairo to the serene beauty of Aswan.

As the 2025 edition progresses, it promises to add another unforgettable chapter to this extraordinary transcontinental adventure, highlighting the enduring allure of Egypt and its landscapes.

The Tour d’Afrique has been held annually since 2003, with each edition offering cyclists a unique adventure through the African continent.

Over the years, the event has evolved, with the race component being suspended after 2017, allowing participants to focus more on the expedition experience.