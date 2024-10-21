Cairo’s Hidden Beauty: Abdullah Salah and the Photography Blue Hour Project

In the lively streets of Egypt, where ancient history meets modern life, Egypt’s Abdullah Salah has set out on a one-of-a-kind photographic adventure.

His 2023 project, The Blue Hour in Cairo, showcase the Egyptian capital in a light that is both familiar and extraordinary, highlighting the moments that often go unnoticed amidst the bustling life of Cairo.

A Nighttime Expedition

“Last year, I was invited to attend a photo walk in partnership with Phlog & Sony on World Photography Day,” Abdullah recalls. “I was really excited about this because you don’t get a chance to go on a Nile cruise at 3 AM in Cairo. It was a great opportunity for me to show the beauty of this city from a unique perspective.”

The nighttime photowalk provided Abdullah with an unforgettable experience and ignited his passion for capturing Cairo’s magic under the soft glow of twilight.

“The blue hour, that fleeting moment just before nightfall, offers a special quality of light that transforms the cityscape into a breathtaking canvas of blue,” Abdullah tells Egyptian Streets.

The Essence of Cairo

For Abdullah, Cairo is a city bursting with life–a metropolis rich in history and culture, but it is not just limited to that, the capital represents much more.

“From the pyramids to the Islamic architecture, the variety of places you can visit is immense,” he explains. “But it’s not just about the famous landmarks; it’s the vibes, the people, and the unique experiences that make this city special.”

Through his lens, he tries to capture more than just images; his work aims to capture the essence of Cairo—the laughter of children playing in the streets, and the serenity of a quiet moment by the Nile. Each photograph tells a story, inviting viewers to step into the heart of the city and experience its rich blend of culture.

A Personal Journey

Abdullah’s passion for photography began close to home back in 2017.

“Funny enough, I started this just by walking around my house, looking for something nice to capture,” he shares. “I kept discovering more and more, and it became my passion ever since.”

By walking through the streets of his home, this approach allowed him to develop a keen eye for detail, finding beauty in unexpected places.



“I feel like Egypt is not getting the attention it deserves in terms of photography,” he says.

His project seeks to address the lack of attention on Egypt’s photography by highlighting the lesser-known sides of Cairo. He invites both locals and tourists to explore the city’s hidden gems, including the stunning skylines of downtown Cairo.

“With every project, I try to capture the best images that truly show the beauty of our country,” he explains.

Looking Ahead

Abdullah wants to do more than take photos; he aims to inspire others to discover and enjoy the beauty within Egypt.

“I want my work to encourage people to discover Cairo in a new light,” he states. “There’s so much to see, and every corner tells a story.”

As the sun sets and the blue hour envelops the city, Abdullah Salah stands ready to capture the unique moments that come alive in the twilight.