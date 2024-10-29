Hassan Youssef, Icon of Egyptian Cinema, Dies at 90

Mohamed Youssef announced on Tuesday morning, 29 October, the death of his brother, celebrated artist Hassan Youssef. “My older brother, artist Hassan Youssef, has passed away. May God grant him mercy,” his heartfelt message on Facebook read.

Hassan Youssef, born on 14 April 1934, in Cairo’s Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood, enjoyed a prolific career that spanned several decades. He graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in 1955 and studied at the Faculty of Commerce in the same year.

He began his career as a technical supervisor in school theater for the Benha educational district.

It was when he was studying at the El Masrah El Kawmy (National Theatre) that renowned artist Hussein Riad discovered him, launching his career with the film Ana Hora (I Am Free, 1959) alongside actress Lobna Abdel Aziz.

Throughout the 1960s, Youssef gained fame for his charming roles, earning the nickname “the naughty boy.”

He enjoyed a successful career in both film and television, with notable performances in the series Layali Al-Hilmeya (The Hilmeya Nights, 1987) and Imam Al-Da’ah (Imam of the Call, 2003) where he portrayed the life of Sheikh Mohammed Metwally Al-Shaarawy.

He also made several films with the famous Egyptian actress Soad Hosny including Fatat El Esste’rad (The Import Girl, 1969) and in the comedy movie Zawag Alla Tarika El-Hadissa (Marriage in a Modern Way, 1968).

In the 1970s, he began directing, and helmed several films, often collaborating with his wife, actress Shams Al-Baroudi.

In January 2024, Hassan announced his retirement from acting, following the tragic drowning of his son in 2023.

His legacy includes numerous classic films and television productions, making him a beloved figure in Egyptian cinema.



Hassan’s contributions continue to inspire young actors and filmmakers, reinforcing his status as a cultural icon whose influence transcends the screen.