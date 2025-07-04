New Alamein Festival Returns for Third Edition

United Media Services (UMS) has announced the third edition of the New Alamein Festival, set to run from 18 July to 29 August in New Alamein’s Heritage City. Organized by Tazkarti, the festival aims to position Egypt’s North Coast as a regional hub for arts, culture, and tourism.

Held at the newly established U-Arena, the 2025 edition promises a summer lineup of concerts, cultural events, and entertainment activities.

The venue was developed in record time to accommodate thousands of visitors, and the festival is being held under the sponsorship of Telecom Egypt, City Edge Developments, Egypt Post, and the National Telecom Regulatory Authority.

This year’s program will feature major names from the Arab music scene, including Amr Diab, Angham, Assala, Tamer Hosny, Tamer Ashour, Marwan Pablo, Lege-Cy, Wegz, and Cairokee.

Launched in 2023, the New Alamein Festival was introduced as the largest entertainment event in the Middle East, aiming to attract one million visitors through a mix of music, sports, exhibitions, and cultural programming.

New Alamein City has become one of Egypt’s fastest-growing tourist spots, with over one million tourists visiting during last year’s summer season. As one of the country’s fourth-generation cities, it features modern infrastructure, luxury residential areas, shopping centres, and entertainment facilities along the Mediterranean coast.

The city’s development is part of Egypt’s broader strategy to attract investment and support sustainable urban growth. The New Alamein Festival has grown to become a key cultural fixture in that effort, drawing artists, audiences, and partners from across the region.