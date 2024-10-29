Ministry of Agriculture Denies Claims of Tree Cutting in Orman Botanical Garden

The Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation denied on Monday 28 October recent reports circulating on social media claiming that rare trees are being cut down in the Orman Botanical Garden in Giza.

In an official statement, the ministry refuted these allegations as entirely false, affirming that the teams overseeing the development of the Giza Zoo and Orman gardens are committed to preserving the garden’s unique botanical heritage, including ancient trees and archaeological sites.

The statement clarified that the current activities in the garden involve pruning and caring for the trees, not cutting them down. These efforts are put in place to maintain the trees’ appearance and health.

In light of the misinformation, the Ministry of Agriculture urged citizens and social media users to exercise caution when sharing information. The statement further highlighted the importance of verifying claims and obtaining information from reliable sources to prevent confusion and the spread of false narratives.

The Orman Botanical Garden, established in 1875 and spanning 28 feddans, is one of the largest botanical gardens in the world and is renowned for its diverse collection of over 1,200 plant species, including unique trees and palms.

This historic site preserves significant botanical diversity and serves as a vital research hub that focuses on advancing botanical studies in Egypt. Additionally, the garden hosts the annual Spring Flowers Exhibition, which fosters community engagement and enhances public appreciation for horticulture.