Celebrated Egyptian Actor Mustafa Fahmy Passes Away at 82

Egyptian actor Mustafa Fahmy, a prominent figure in film and television for over 50 years, passed away on Wednesday, 18 October, at the age of 82.

Egypt’s Actors Syndicate confirmed his passing, with local reports noting that Fahmy’s health had deteriorated following surgery for a brain tumor in August.

Fahmy’s career began in the 1970s, with more than 150 works that solidified his legacy in Egyptian cinema.

Known for his versatility and charisma, he starred in beloved films such as Ayn Aqli (The Words of My Mind, 1974), Waghan Le-Wagh (Face to Face, 1976), Ayyam Fi AlHalal (Days in the Lawful, 1985), Amaliyat Khasa (Special Operation, 2007), and the family comedy El-Milyunairah El-Nashshalah (Millionaire pickpocket, 1978).

Fahmy continued to take on dynamic roles in recent years, including appearances in Pablo (2022) and Ahl Al Kahf (The People of the Cave, 2024).

A contemporary and celebrated figure like his brother, actor Hussein Fahmy, Mustafa Fahmy became a cultural icon across the Arab world.

His ability to seamlessly transition between complex dramatic roles and lighter comedic performances marked him as a beloved and enduring presence on screen.

Fahmy’s death comes a day after the passing of fellow actor Hassan Youssef. The consecutive losses of these influential figures have sparked an outpouring of tributes, with many noting that Egypt is mourning two of its cinematic legends in less than 24 hours.