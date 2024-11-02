CairoComix 2024: Celebrating Creativity and Imagination

This year, the annual CairoComix festival is taking place from Friday, 1 November, to Sunday, 3 November, at the Mahmoud Mukhtar Museum. This vibrant event offers a platform for comics artists to showcase their unique works, and it has gained increasing popularity, drawing larger crowds each year.

Although the museum itself was closed today, preventing us from entering, we enjoyed a stroll around the festival taking place in the museum’s yard. This allowed us to connect with artists and learn about their amazing creations.

The festival has become a melting pot of artistic expression, with each artist bringing their own distinctive style and storytelling approach. Here are some of the talented creators we spoke with:

Youssef Shabana: The Architect of Heroes

Youssef Shabana, an architect by day and a comics artist by night, focuses on the superhero genre. His comic book, Roh El Zaman (The Spirit of Time), beautifully intertwines elements of Egyptian daily life with captivating fantasy.

When asked why he has not pursued comics full-time, he shared, “Before studying architecture, I considered fine arts, but I was advised that architecture offers a more stable career. Now, I’m shifting towards being a full-time comics artist while still working as an architect. I hope to run my own business one day.”

Shehab Magdy: Memes and Memories

Next, we met Shehab Magdy, who was attending CairoComix for the first time. His comic book, Yawmyat Shehab (Shehab’s Diaries), cleverly blends memes from beloved Egyptian films like Al Nazer (The Principle), making it accessible and entertaining for readers. Shehab’s work reflects the humor and nostalgia of Egyptian culture, inviting readers to connect through shared memories.

Marwan Mohamed: A Sarcastic Animal Kingdom

We then spoke with Marwan Mohamed, creator of 3alam Fareed (Fareed’s World). His comic explores a whimsical world filled with talking animals and sharp sarcasm, showcasing his imaginative storytelling. Marwan’s passion for creativity shines through his work, making him a standout at this year’s festival.

Hanya Ashraf: Dice and Imagination

We also caught up with Hanya Ashraf, the owner of the popular “Hobos” comic series designed for kids.

Today, she introduced a special dice game, called Sondok El Hekayat (Box of Stories), that encourages brainstorming and storytelling. “It’s a game that relies on creativity and the power of stories. When you roll the dice, symbols appear that you can use to craft your own narratives,” she explained. Hanya’s innovative approach fosters creativity among young readers.

Habiba Mustafa: Love Between Celestial Bodies

Next, we spoke with Habiba Mustafa, whose breathtaking art reflects her love for the moon and sun. Her comic, Shams w Qamar (Sun and Moon), tells a beautiful love story between these celestial bodies, capturing the imagination of readers with its enchanting illustrations and heartfelt narrative.

Ahmed Soliman (Bosho): A Journey Through Utopia

Finally, we chatted with Ahmed Soliman, known as Bosho, a Kuwaiti comics artist. His comic book, Manazer (Views), chronicles the adventures of a grandparent and a child as they journey through a utopian world, rediscovering the amusing sights along the way. Bosho’s work combines humor with a sense of wonder, making it a delightful read for all ages.

A Bright Future for Comics in Egypt

CairoComix is not just an event; it’s a celebration of creativity and imagination that showcases the rich tapestry of comic art in Egypt.

With free attendance and a growing audience, the festival continues to inspire both artists and fans alike. As we explored the festival, it was clear that the passion for comics in Egypt is stronger than ever, promising an exciting future for this vibrant art form.