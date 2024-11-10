Egypt Retrieves 67 Artifacts and Human Remains from Germany

Egypt has successfully recovered 67 ancient artifacts and human remains from Germany, which were handed over on Saturday, 9 November, 2024, by Ambassador Yasser Shaaban, Assistant Foreign Minister for Cultural Relations, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

The recovery of these artifacts is a significant step in the country’s ongoing efforts to reclaim cultural treasures that have been smuggled abroad.

The retrieved artifacts portray various periods of ancient Egyptian history and include notable items such as a mummified leg and foot, two masks, and two wall reliefs from the tomb of Minister Pek An Ren Ef, dating back to the 26th dynasty in Saqqara.

Additional significant pieces include a royal bronze statue, a collection of ushabti statues—which were placed in tombs to serve the deceased in the afterlife—and bronze statues of Osiris, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead and the underworld.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities have been working alongside Egyptian diplomatic missions worldwide to reclaim smuggled artifacts.

Ambassador Shaaban stressed the importance of this achievement, stating, “This is a testament to the Egyptian government’s dedication to safeguarding its heritage and cultural history.”

Egypt has been seeking the return of the Nefertiti bust and other artifacts, including the Rosetta Stone from the British Museum.