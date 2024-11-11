Egypt and Malaysia Strengthen Ties in Meeting Between El-Sisi and Malaysian Prime Minister

President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday 10 November for an official visit to commemorate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Malaysia.

During their discussions, both leaders focused on the escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

Al-Sisi and Ibrahim condemned the Israeli war in Gaza and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

Al-Sisi underscored that the only long-term solution to the regional crises is the two-state solution, which would lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Ibrahim expressed gratitude for Egypt’s unwavering support for Gaza and its efforts to facilitate peace in the region. He reiterated Malaysia’s alignment with Egypt on the priority of achieving a ceasefire.

Both heads of state also discussed enhancing collaboration in various sectors, including trade, investment, defense, security, tourism, education, and Islamic affairs.

Malaysia considers Egypt its fifth-largest trading partner in Africa, with significant trade growth recorded in recent years.

The meeting also resulted in the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and Egypt’s Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) in the field of Islamic affairs.

The two leaders highlighted the need to strengthen collaboration in higher education and training between their countries. Malaysia welcomed Egypt’s offer of scholarships for Malaysian students to study in Egyptian universities.

Additionally, the leaders recognized the value of cultural exchanges and agreed that both Malaysia and Egypt would remain attractive destinations for students and researchers in cultural studies.

Malaysia also acknowledged Egypt’s involvement in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) since 2016 and expressed a willingness to collaborate closely as it prepares to chair ASEAN in 2025.