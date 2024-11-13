Egypt and Global Fund Sign Agreement to Combat HIV and tuberculosis

The Egyptian government and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria – an international financing and partnership organization – have officially signed a framework agreement on Wednesday 13 November aimed at enhancing Egypt’s health systems.

The partnership focuses on improving the national response to Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and tuberculosis while also addressing the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19.

HIV is a disease that attacks the immune system’s cells, and if left untreated, it can progress to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), characterized by a severely weakened immune response.

In 2019, an estimated 22,000 people were living with HIV in Egypt. However, the 2020 Country Progress Report for Egypt highlights the nation’s ongoing commitment to combat HIV/AIDS. The report indicates significant progress with 8,365 individuals receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 1,651 new cases enrolled in treatment in 2019.

As of 2022, Egypt’s National AIDS Programme (NAP) and UNAIDS Egypt highlighted the growing gap between the number of HIV-positive individuals and registered AIDS patients, with detected cases increasing by 20-25 percent annually.

Current estimates suggest between 28,000-34,000 people are living with HIV, primarily among young people, although a decline in cases among children under five has been noted due to early detection programs.

Mohamed Hassani, Assistant Minister of Health and Population for Public Health Initiatives and Projects, stressed the government’s commitment to provide health services, “The Ministry of Health and Population is dedicated to protecting the health and well-being of people across Egypt. This agreement enhances our health system and reaffirms our commitment to assist those most affected and in need.”

Katie Vollsow, Head of Africa and the Middle East at the Global Fund, confirmed the organization’s support, stating, “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with the Egyptian government and support the resilience of its health system. Together with our partners, we are committed to mitigating the impact of diseases like tuberculosis and HIV on vulnerable populations.”

Since 2019, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has served as the main recipient of Global Fund grants in Egypt, playing a vital role in delivering critical HIV and tuberculosis services.

Alessandro Fracassetti, the UNDP Resident Representative in Egypt, stated, “We are committed to strengthening the Egyptian health system through proactive and coordinated efforts.”

On Wednesday, 10 August 2022, Egypt received USD 5.2 million (EGP 256 million) from the UNDP to improve its access to HIV and tuberculosis treatment services.

The fund aligns with the goals of Egypt’s National HIV Strategy 2021-2025 which aims to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030, and focuses on enhancing prevention, care, and treatment services while addressing legal and social barriers to healthcare access.

Key targets include achieving 95 percent diagnosis, treatment, and viral load suppression among people living with HIV, as well as eliminating mother-to-child transmission of the virus.