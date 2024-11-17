President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi Heads to Brazil for G20 Summit

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi traveled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday 17 November, to participate in the G20 Summit, an international forum of 19 countries and the European Union that addresses global economic challenges. The summit is set to take place on Monday and Tuesday, 18 and 19 November.

Invited by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President Al-Sisi will highlight Egypt’s development efforts and the challenges developing nations face in achieving sustainable development goals.

The event provides an opportunity for leaders worldwide to discuss pressing global issues. This year’s agenda addresses several critical issues for developing countries, including social inclusion, poverty, and hunger.

Strategies to combat these pressing problems will be a top priority, along with discussions on global governance reform and sustainable energy solutions.

Moreover, the summit will officially launch the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty initiative to enhance social inclusion and mobilize resources to combat these issues.

The Egyptian President will then discuss the current regional crises, particularly the escalating tensions in Palestine and Lebanon by pointing out Egypt’s efforts to restore stability in the Middle East, highlighting the importance of regional peace for global prosperity.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Al-Sisi is expected to meet several world leaders in an effort to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance international cooperation towards achieving sustainable development goals.

This marks Egypt’s fourth participation in the G20, having previously engaged in the summits held in 2016, 2019, and 2023.