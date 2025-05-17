El-Sisi Makes Official Visit to Baghdad for the Arab League Summit

President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi landed in Baghdad on Saturday, 17 May, to participate in the 34th session of the Arab League Summit.

The summit coincided with the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit. Iraq’s Ambassador to Egypt, Qahtan Taha Khalaf, stated that the meetings will focus on tackling the Arab world’s multifaceted challenges, with particular attention to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

This year’s summit holds symbolic significance for Iraq. For the first time since hosting the 23rd session in 2012, Iraq is chairing the Arab League Summit. Baghdad had previously hosted the 9th summit in 1978. In line with these efforts, Al-Sudani announced on Saturday 17 May that Iraq will contribute USD 40 million (EGP 2 billion) to reconstruction efforts in Lebanon and Gaza following their wars with Israel.

The Gaza war escalated on October 7, 2023 resulting in a prolonged Israeli military campaign that has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian casualties and widespread destruction.

The initiative complements a broader Arab League plan unveiled by Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki, who on Friday 16 May revealed plans to establish a dedicated Arab fund for the recovery and rebuilding of war-affected nations.

The summit convenes nearly two months after an emergency meeting in Cairo, where Arab leaders endorsed Egypt’s plan for the reconstruction of Gaza while rejecting the displacement of its 2.3 million residents. That endorsement gains renewed urgency amid escalating violence.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has claimed over 53,000 lives, predominantly women and children. The conflict re-escalated after Israel unilaterally ended a January ceasefire with renewed attacks. As the Israeliblockade of food and humanitarian aid drags into its tenth week, the United Nations and global aid agencies are warning of an imminent famine in Gaza.

Syria’s new President Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s absence from the Baghdad summit was notable. Instead, Syria was represented by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani. Iraqi Shia militias and political factions had expressed strong opposition to al-Sharaa’s participation, citing his past as a Sunni militant and the deep scars left by Syria’s conflict, during which many Iraqi Shia militias fought alongside former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

As regional dynamics continue to shift, the Baghdad summit serves as a critical platform for Arab leaders to address shared concerns, ranging from the humanitarian issues in Gaza to broader questions of regional stability and unity.