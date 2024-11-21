The Ritz-Carlton Residences Set to Debut in Cairo with Palm Hills

Palm Hills has announced a partnership with Marriott International, Inc. to bring The Ritz-Carlton Residences to West Cairo. This exclusive development, located within the Palm Hills community, promises a blend of architectural elegance, high quality amenities, views of the Great Pyramids of Giza and easy access to Sphinx International Airport

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Cairo, Palm Hills will feature 150 branded residences, designed by OBMI International in collaboration with leading local and international consultants. According to a statement released by Palm Hills, the residences are planned to be set amidst lush greenery and offer a blend of urban sophistication and natural tranquility.

Designed with luxury in mind, the residences will feature a host of premium amenities, including a lavish lobby, a private resident lounge, a swimming pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Residents will also have access to 24-hour concierge services and enjoy Elite status in Marriott’s Bonvoy program.

The residences are part of a larger development that includes The Ritz-Carlton Palm Hills hotel, which is expected to become a landmark in 6th of October City. The hotel will offer various facilities, including all-day dining options, specialty restaurants, swimming pools, a spa, and dedicated children’s areas, ensuring a comprehensive lifestyle experience.

A Strategic Partnership

Speaking on the collaboration, Hazem Badran, Co-CEO of Palm Hills, highlighted the project’s importance in strengthening Egypt’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

“Bringing The Ritz-Carlton Residences—a luxurious branded residence—through our esteemed collaboration with Marriott International signifies our unwavering commitment to redefining hospitality offerings in West Cairo,” said Badran.

“This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to strengthen our tourism portfolio and enhance the tourism sector across Egypt, supporting the nation’s goals for bolstering the hospitality industry. Palm Hills is broadening its presence in the hospitality sector by expanding its portfolio of hotels across Egypt. The company has increased its stake in Macor Hotels to 69.5% percent which operates three significant properties located in 6th of October City, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Ismailia, with a total capacity of 746 rooms.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President for Mixed Use Development, EMEA at Marriott International, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Palm Hills to bring The Ritz-Carlton Residences to Cairo. Every aspect of the residences will reflect the meticulous craftsmanship and legendary standards of The Ritz-Carlton brand, where daily life transcends the ordinary.”

Set to launch in 2025, the residences will be nestled within Palmet, a sprawling 45-acre development designed to integrate natural landscapes with modern urban living. The community will feature interconnected public plazas, green spaces, and diverse facilities, including commercial, retail, hospitality, recreational, and wellness options.