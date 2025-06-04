Jirian Palm Hills Offers 100% Nile Views, Inspired by Old Zamalek in Egypt’s New Zayed City

Palm Hills has announced a major real estate venture within Jirian, a new development area in New Zayed along the newly extended course of the Nile River. The project, named Jirian Palm Hills, is set to become Egypt’s first fully integrated, Nile-front residential development of its kind, featuring uninterrupted river views, luxury living, and a focus on long-term value for investors.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony this week, with Palm Hills confirming that the development will cover 361 acres within the broader 1,600-acre Jirian city. The project includes more than nine kilometers of direct Nile frontage, with all residential units offering 100 percent Nile views.

According to Palm Hills, the Nile spans up to 240 meters in width in some parts of the project, while select island-facing homes will enjoy open vistas extending up to 1.2 kilometers. Some of the project’s standout design elements include high ceilings reaching up to five meters in certain units, a green buffer for enhanced privacy and views, and a product mix tailored to modern family needs.

Redefining Riverfront Living

Jirian, derived from the Arabic word for “flow,” is part of a broader national plan to expand Egypt’s Nile Delta and reclaim 2.5 million acres of land west of the original river basin. A newly constructed channel of the Nile now winds through this formerly arid region, setting the stage for new urban and agricultural development.

Palm Hills’ development within Jirian is positioned to be a lifestyle destination. Located just minutes from Sphinx International Airport and facing the Grand Egyptian Museum, Jirian Palm Hills enjoys direct access to key roads including the Middle Ring Road. It is well connected to Old Sheikh Zayed and Waslet Dahshour, positioning it as one of the most accessible and high-profile projects in New Zayed.

The Project will feature a diverse mix of residential products including single-story villas, villas with penthouses, twin houses, townhouses, family houses, and a range of 1- to 4-bedroom apartments and duplexes inspired by Old Zamalek. Buyers will also have the option to build their own homes with customized designs.

The project’s main commercial area sits adjacent to the right-hand side of the land, helping create a vibrant and walkable urban center while ensuring convenience for residents.

A new branch of Palm Hills Sports Club will anchor the project’s recreational offering, with a focus on water-based and marine activities. Complementing the residential mix are private commercial promenades lined with premium retail outlets, lifestyle brands, and top-tier dining options.

The development is designed by OBMI, the internationally renowned architecture firm behind iconic properties such as the Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, and Mandarin Oriental.

Early Delivery and Market-Leading Returns

Palm Hills has emphasized that Jirian Palm Hills will benefit from accelerated construction timelines, with delivery expected ahead of schedule. This follows the company’s track record of timely project execution and strong investor trust.

The project also stands out for its investment potential. Palm Hills currently offers the highest return on investment in Egypt’s real estate market, driven by high-end product quality, strategic locations, and strong brand equity. Properties under Palm Hills have demonstrated higher appreciation rates and rental yields than any other developer in the country.

A New Chapter in Urban Development

The Jirian Palm Hills project is expected to generate approximately 100,000 direct and indirect jobs annually. The broader Jirian zone, according to Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, is part of an “urban and development revolution” that could create up to 250,000 jobs and serve as the cornerstone of a development area equal in size to several Egyptian governorates.

Backed by the Mansour Group, one of the region’s most diversified and financially stable conglomerates, Palm Hills continues to play a central role in shaping the future of real estate in Egypt. The company currently manages 41 projects across more than 32 million square meters and is widely recognized for its leadership in premium, master-planned communities.

As Egypt invests in large-scale urban and infrastructure projects to meet growing demand and new geographic realities, Jirian Palm Hills marks a defining step in the evolution of river-connected living, combining thoughtful design, strong returns, and a commitment to quality that sets a new standard in the market.