Why YouTube Is MENA’s New Social Media Favorite

If there is one defining feature of the 2024 cultural landscape, it is the rise of microtrends. These fleeting moments of viral content have emerged and faded so rapidly over the past few months that it is almost impossible to keep up. This phenomenon has highlighted a key truth: not all screen time is equal, and sometimes, simply being online does not equate to true engagement.

What sets YouTube apart, however, is that its audience approaches the platform with clear intent. They come seeking exactly what they need — confident that they can access the content they desire, on-demand. This intentionality is why YouTube has become one of the most compelling platforms for MENA audiences, offering a space where users not only stay informed but also find genuine enjoyment, all on their terms.

In 2024, YouTube has established itself as the leading social media platform for consumers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The platform, long known for its vast library of videos, has now become a central hub for everything from breaking news and gaming trends to pop culture and emerging music.

As part of its annual tradition, YouTube recently revealed its End-of-Year Lists, shedding light on the top moments, creators, and music that defined the platform across MENA. This year, YouTube introduced a new feature: the Top Trending Topics for MENA, giving us a glimpse into the cultural pulse of the region.

These rankings are based on a blend of user engagement metrics, including views, uploads, and creator activity. What’s clear is that YouTube has evolved from a simple video-sharing platform to a dynamic space where MENA’s most important stories, trends, and creators come to life in a variety of formats, from Shorts to live streams.

MENA’s Trending Moments: War, Sports, and Pop Culture

The year 2024 has been one of turbulence and uncertainty across the MENA region, marked by economic crises, political unrest, and widespread challenges. In the face of such upheaval, people have increasingly turned to the internet—not only for entertainment, but also for information and activism.

This year’s lists show just how deeply the region’s issues have resonated with viewers. In 2024, three of YouTube’s top trending topics were directly tied to ongoing conflicts, including searches related to Rafah, the Houthi movement, and Southern Lebanon.

Sports also had a major presence, with viewers engaging with moments such as Algerian Boxer Imane Khlief’s Olympic achievements. Gaming emerged as one of the most significant cultural shifts of the year, with over 950 million views on videos related to EA Sports FC 24, showcasing the region’s growing obsession with gaming content.

2024 was a major year for gaming creators across the MENA region. Channels like AboFlah, BanderitaX, and ShongBong dominated the scene, with millions of subscribers and billions of views.

Because of its emphasis on long-form content, YouTube’s ability to amplify gaming content makes it the go-to platform for gamers in MENA, allowing influencers to create communities and shape trends. From EA Sports FC 24 to Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 and Free Fire MAX, YouTube’s gaming community in MENA shows no signs of slowing down.

YouTube has also become a breeding ground for viral pop culture trends. One of the standout topics in 2024 was the success of “Qesma w Naseeb“, YouTube’s native dating reality show, which generated over one billion views on its official channel.

Another trend that made waves was the Asoka makeup trend, where users across the region embraced traditional Indian bridal hair, makeup, and outfits.

As YouTube continues to shape MENA’s entertainment scene, music also remains a driving force. This year saw Al Shami, a rising star, featured prominently in the Trending Topics. His music resonated with audiences, highlighting YouTube’s role in launching new talent into the limelight.

Similarly, Mohamed Lazaar’s (Lazaro) “Mahboul Ana” rocketed to the top of the charts, further solidifying YouTube’s influence on the regional music industry, as well as tracks like Tamer Ashour’s “Haygyly Mawgoo“.

With such a wide array of engaging content—whether it’s gaming, music, news, or the latest trends—YouTube has truly become a staple in daily life for MENA audiences, where the cultural pulse of the region is both reflected and shaped.