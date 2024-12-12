Palestinian Journalist Eman Shanti and Family Killed by Israeli Airstrike

Palestinian journalist Eman Shanti, a broadcaster for Voice of Al-Aqsa Radio, was killed along with her husband and three children by an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City on Wednesday 11 December.

Eman, 38, was known for her impactful program, Asl Al-Qissa (The Root of the Story), which aired on social media platforms and highlighted pressing issues in her Palestinian community.

Hours before her death, she had expressed disbelief at surviving the relentless violence, posting on Facebook, “How are we still alive till now? May the martyrs rest in peace.”

The Gaza Government Media Office confirmed the deaths of Eman, her husband Helmi, and their three children—Alma, Omar, and Bilal.

Eman’s loss has sparked widespread tributes from colleagues and organizations, including the Palestinian Media Forum, which vowed to continue the work of those who have sacrificed their lives for the Palestinian cause.

The ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza has resulted in catastrophic loss of life, with over 44,805 reported dead and more than 106,257 injured since the escalation began on 7 October, 2023.

The Palestinian Journalists Forum emphasized the targeting of journalists as part of a broader strategy to suppress coverage of the conflict, noting the urgent need for international protection for media professionals working in war zones.

As of 12 December 2024, the Israel-Gaza war has resulted in the deaths of at least 137 journalists and media workers, including 129 Palestinians, two Israelis, and six Lebanese. Additionally, 49 journalists have been reported injured, while 74 have been arrested.

This conflict marks the deadliest period for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) began tracking such data in 1992.