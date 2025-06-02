Egyptian National Accused of Attack in Colorado

A man wielding a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails attacked a pro-Israeli demonstration in downtown Boulder, Colorado, United States, on Sunday afternoon, injuring eight people in what federal authorities are investigating as a targeted act of terrorism.

The suspect, identified by officials as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national, allegedly shouted “Free Palestine” before igniting a flammable liquid device and hurling it at a group gathered at an outdoor mall along Pearl Street, a bustling pedestrian hub in the heart of the city.

The rally, organized by the volunteer group Run For Their Lives, was aimed at drawing attention to Israeli captives held in Gaza. Four men and four women, ranging in age from 52 to 88, were hospitalized with injuries varying from minor to critical. Authorities said the victims appeared to have suffered burns consistent with incendiary materials.

Soliman, who was also injured in the incident, was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. No formal charges had been announced as of Sunday night, but officials indicated they intended to pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

Social media footage from the scene appeared to show a shirtless man carrying two bottles, believed to be improvised incendiary devices. Some bystanders claimed the attacker had used Molotov cocktails.

The incident comes amid a climate of heightened tensions in the United States over the ongoing war in Gaza. Protests and demonstrations, both in support of Palestinians and of Israel, have grown increasingly volatile in recent months, with documented rises in both antisemitic and Islamophobic attacks.

Governor Jared Polis condemned the assault, stating he was “closely monitoring” developments.

As of Sunday evening, two of the victims were reported to be in critical condition, with several others receiving treatment for burn-related injuries. The FBI, Boulder Police, and federal prosecutors are collaborating on the investigation.

The broader backdrop remains deeply fraught. More than 54,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children, have been killed in Israeli military operations since the 7 October, 2023, Hamas-led attacks that left some 1,200 Israelis dead and dozens taken hostage.