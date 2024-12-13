Giza Plateau Set to Launch New Visitor Experience by 2025

The Giza Plateau, home to the iconic Pyramids of Giza, will see an end to the presence of horses and camels by February 2025, according to Amr Gazarin, Chairman of Orascom Pyramids Entertainment (OPE).

Gazarin announced plans to offer visitors a more organized, sustainable, and environmentally-conscious experience.

“This is the world’s greatest landmark, the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Orascom is creating a new experience and preserving its legacy,” Gazzarin shared. “The process is complex and challenging due to the need to change deeply rooted issues in the area.”

In 2018, Orascom secured a 15-year contract to manage and operate services at the Giza Pyramids, under a cooperation protocol with Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA), which is part of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Under the agreement, the state retains 50 percent of the project’s profits, along with all revenue from entrance tickets. The project aims to double the number of visitors to five million annually.

Orascom Pyramids, a subsidiary of Orascom Holding, is investing nearly EGP 1.5 billion (USD 29.5 million) to develop the area. This includes a new visitor center, sustainable transportation, a tourist service center, a cinema hall, electronic gates, and more, with the aim of transforming the area into a global model for tourist services.

On 28 November, Gazarin announced an additional investment of EGP 500 million (USD 9.8 million) to complete the development of the Pyramids Plateau.