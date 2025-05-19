Egypt Recovers 21 Smuggled Artefacts from Australia

Egypt has successfully recovered 21 artefacts that had been illegally smuggled to Australia, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Sunday, 18 May.

The items were officially handed over to the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, where they will undergo restoration before being showcased in a temporary exhibition.

The artefacts, which span various eras of ancient Egyptian history, were returned following coordinated efforts between the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, and Egyptian diplomatic missions in Australia.

Their repatriation marks the latest step in Egypt’s broader push to protect its heritage and recover stolen cultural property.

Among the recovered objects are small statues, a wooden hand believed to be part of a coffin, a wooden snake head, a pottery lamp, ivory spindles, a Wedjat (Eye of Horus) amulet, and a fragment of Coptic textile.

One notable piece is a missing fragment of a stela belonging to an ancient Egyptian man named Seshennefertem. Originally unearthed by an Italian mission, the stela had been split into four parts, three of which were recovered from Switzerland in 2017.

The final piece was recently returned by Australia’s Macquarie Museum after its provenance was confirmed.

“This achievement reflects Egypt’s commitment, with all its institutions, to preserving its unique cultural identity,” said Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy.

He added that the recovery coincides with the 75th anniversary of Egypt-Australia diplomatic relations, underscoring ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

According to Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the artefacts had been on display at a well-known Australian auction house, but were pulled after it became clear they lacked valid ownership documentation. The auction house cooperated with Egypt’s embassy in Canberra to facilitate the return.

Egypt has ramped up efforts in recent years to repatriate artefacts smuggled abroad, with many now being returned through diplomatic and legal channels.