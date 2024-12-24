Egypt’s Tourism Growth: 15.3 Million Arrivals Expected in 2024

Egypt’s tourism sector is showing strong momentum, with the number of international arrivals expected to reach 15.3 million by the end of 2024.

According to Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy, this represents a growth rate of around five percent compared to 2023. The minister added that similar growth is anticipated for 2025 as the country continues to build on its recovery and development efforts in the sector.

The minister emphasized Egypt’s need to double its hotel capacity within the next five to six years to accommodate increasing tourist numbers. “We are looking at strategies to significantly expand capacity while simultaneously improving the quality of the tourist experience,” Fathy noted.

In 2023, Egypt welcomed 14.91 million tourists, exceeding its previous record of 14.73 million in 2010. The growth trend continued into 2024, with 7.069 million arrivals recorded in the first half of the year, slightly higher than the 7.062 million during the same period in 2023. Tourism revenue also climbed to USD 6.6 billion during the first half of 2024, compared to USD 6.3 billion in 2023.

The government has outlined a national tourism strategy to attract 30 million tourists annually by 2028. The plan focuses on increasing capacity, enhancing infrastructure, and developing sustainable tourism practices to ensure long-term growth.